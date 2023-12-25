New Respiratory Illness Affecting Canines Emerges in Tennessee

Summary:

A new respiratory illness is affecting dogs in the United States, with recent cases being reported in Tennessee. The disease, which remains unidentified and appears to be viral in nature, is resistant to standard treatments and tests negative for common respiratory pathogens. Symptoms of the illness include chronic tracheobronchitis, chronic pneumonia, and acute pneumonia that can be fatal within hours. The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) is working to raise awareness among veterinarians and pet owners and is encouraging proactive reporting of cases to help identify the disease and develop treatment options.

Introduction:

A yet-to-be-named respiratory disease is spreading among canines in the United States, with cases recently identified in Tennessee. The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) has compiled information related to this unknown disease to raise awareness among veterinarians and pet owners.

Background:

The disease was first identified in New Hampshire in 2022 and has since spread to multiple states, including Tennessee. Despite extensive testing, the cause of the disease remains unknown, but experts believe it is viral in nature. The illness is resistant to standard treatments and tests negative for common respiratory pathogens.

Symptoms and Care:

The disease presents with three main patterns of symptoms: chronic tracheobronchitis, chronic pneumonia, and acute pneumonia that can be fatal within a short period. While most dogs recover fully from the illness, certain factors, such as age, pre-existing health conditions, and breed, can increase the risk of complications. The TVMA recommends that dog owners ensure their pets are up to date on respiratory vaccines and limit contact with unknown dogs. Additionally, owners should seek veterinary care if their dogs exhibit persistent symptoms.

Preventive Measures:

The TVMA advises dog-related businesses to request that clients keep sick dogs at home and consider requiring full vaccinations before allowing access to their facilities. It is also recommended to isolate sick dogs and maintain clean kennels and shared items. Good ventilation and the use of HEPA filters in enclosed areas are important to prevent the spread of the disease.

Proactive Reporting:

Tennessee veterinarians have been requested the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division to report all cases of atypical respiratory disease and share lab results. This will assist in identifying the disease and developing effective treatment options. Vets are also encouraged to inform their clients about the importance of vaccinations and the need for caution when interacting with dogs of unknown vaccination status.

Conclusion:

The emergence of this unidentified respiratory illness among canines in Tennessee highlights the need for increased awareness and proactive reporting. The TVMA, along with veterinary professionals and pet owners, are working to identify the disease and find effective treatment options. In the meantime, dog owners are advised to stay vigilant and seek veterinary care if their pets show symptoms of respiratory illness.