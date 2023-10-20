Driver Killed in I-16 Crash Had Netflix App Playing on Cell Phone

A tragic accident occurred on Interstate 16 in Bryan County, Georgia, when a van crashed into the back of a tractor trailer, resulting in the death of the van’s driver. The accident took place near mile marker 146 in the westbound lanes shortly after 9 a.m. The driver of the tractor trailer had pulled over to put out a dropped cigarette on the floor and was reentering traffic after checking to make sure cars were moving over.

According to the crash report from the Georgia Highway Patrol, it was discovered that the van driver, identified as Tina Michelle Skinner from Fort Valley, had a cell phone on the dashboard that appeared to be using the Netflix app at the time of the crash. The responding trooper could hear what sounded like a TV show playing from the vehicle.

This tragic incident is a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. Distractions such as cellphone use can easily divert a driver’s attention from the road, leading to accidents with devastating consequences. It is crucial for drivers to remain focused and attentive while operating a vehicle to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

Source: Georgia Highway Patrol

