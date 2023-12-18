New York Cracks Down on Illegal Cannabis Shops

Summary: New York authorities have seized more than $7 million worth of cannabis products in a recent enforcement action. Luxury Lungs, a vape and smoke shop in Buffalo, was among the shops busted for selling unlicensed cannabis. However, this is just a small dent in the thousands of illegal shops operating in the state. The Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance have inspected 71 shops suspected of selling unlicensed cannabis, but there are estimated to be over 36,000 illegal shops in New York. Despite efforts to crack down on unlicensed cannabis shops, only 27 legal adult-use dispensaries are currently operating in the state.

Authorities have issued fines ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 per day for illegal cannabis sales, with additional fines if the shops remove the notices warning of illegal activity. Repeat offenders can face padlocking. The inspections have resulted in the seizure of over 11,000 pounds of cannabis, valued at more than $54 million.

While enforcement efforts have primarily focused on New York City, Luxury Lungs in Buffalo was caught up in the recent sweeps. The state believes it is making progress in shutting down illegal operators and has won court cases resulting in permanent closures of illegal cannabis businesses.

The Office of Cannabis Management is working with all levels of government to tackle the issue and will host a webinar for municipalities on how to shut down unlicensed operators.

It is crucial for the state to prioritize the opening of more legal cannabis businesses to address the problem of illicit shops.