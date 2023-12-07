New High School Football Playoff Predictions for Dallas Area Games

Summary:

With the high school football playoffs entering the fourth week, there are several exciting games happening in the Dallas area. Here are our predictions for the winners of 20 of the most anticipated contests.

North Crowley vs. Duncanville: Expect Duncanville to come out on top in this matchup.

Galena Park North Shore vs. Austin Westlake: Our pick is Galena Park North Shore to secure the victory.

Southlake Carroll vs. DeSoto: DeSoto is predicted to win this game.

Humble Summer Creek vs. Cibolo Steele: We believe Cibolo Steele will be the winning team.

Aledo vs. Forney: Aledo is expected to dominate and emerge victorious.

Smithson Valley vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial: Smithson Valley is our pick for this game.

Frisco Emerson vs. South Oak Cliff: South Oak Cliff is likely to secure the win.

Port Neches-Groves vs. Liberty Hill: Our prediction is that Port Neches-Groves will be the winning team in this matchup.

Decatur vs. Anna: Anna is our pick to win this game.

Tyler Chapel Hill vs. San Antonio Davenport: Tyler Chapel Hill is expected to come out on top.

Glen Rose vs. Gilmer: Gilmer is predicted to secure the victory in this matchup.

Bellville vs. Wimberley: Wimberley is our pick for this game.

Brock vs. Malakoff: Expect Brock to dominate in this matchup.

Franklin vs. Edna: We believe Franklin will be the winning team in this game.

Canadian vs. Gunter: Gunter is predicted to come out on top in this matchup.

Daingerfield vs. Tidehaven: Our pick is Daingerfield to secure the victory.

Stratford vs. Tolar: Tolar is expected to win this game.

Timpson vs. Ganado: We believe Timpson will be the winning team in this matchup.

Sunray vs. Albany: Expect Albany to dominate and emerge victorious.

Mart vs. Chilton: Mart is predicted to win this game.

These predictions are based on careful analysis and evaluation of each team’s performance throughout the season, but anything can happen on the football field. It will be an exciting week for high school football fans in the Dallas area as they eagerly watch these intense playoff matchups unfold.