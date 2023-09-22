Public Auction Notice: Foreclosure Sale in Douglas County, Wisconsin

This article serves as a notice for the upcoming foreclosure sale of a property located in Douglas County, Wisconsin. The sale is being conducted NewRez LLC, also known as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, the plaintiff in the case, against defendants Jeffery Spragg, also known as Jeff Spragg and Jeffrey Spragg, and the State of Wisconsin, Department of Workforce Development.

The judgment of foreclosure was entered on April 14, 2023, with a total amount owed of $110,448.83. The sale is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The terms of the sale require that 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff in cash, cashier’s check, or certified funds at the time of the sale. Personal checks will not be accepted.

The remaining balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts within ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale. Failure to make the payment within this timeframe will result in forfeiture of the 10% down payment. The property is being sold “as is” and is subject to any existing liens and encumbrances.

The auction will take place on the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse in Superior, WI. The property being sold is described as the East 1/8 of Block Thirty-four (34), East First Street, and Lot Three Hundred Six (306) and the Westerly One-half (W’ly 1/2) of Lot Three Hundred Eight (308), in the Subdivision of Block Thirty-six (36), East First Street, all situated in the Townsite of Superior, (Eastern Division), in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin.

The property address is 4015 E 1st St Superior, WI 54880-4256. For more information on the auction, interested parties can visit the website of Gray & Associates, L.L.P., the attorneys for the plaintiff.

It is important to note that Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt, and any information obtained from this communication will be used for that purpose. If an individual has previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be interpreted as an attempt to hold them personally liable for the debt.

Sources:

– Case No. 23-CV-000048, State of Wisconsin Circuit Court, Douglas County

– Gray & Associates, L.L.P., Attorneys for Plaintiff, 16345 West Glendale Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151-2841, (414) 224-8404

– Property description: Tax Parcel #10-810-00071-00 & 10-810-00079-00