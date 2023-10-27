Important Notice Regarding the Estate of Charles J. Khalar

In a recent development, an amended notice has been issued in the matter of the estate of Charles J. Khalar. The application for informal administration was filed, initiating the proceedings.

The decedent, born on September 13, 1946, sadly passed away on January 7, 2021. Charles J. Khalar was a resident of Douglas County, Wisconsin, and his mailing address was 11454 E Minnesuing Rd, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849.

It is noteworthy that all interested individuals have waived notice, demonstrating their consent and acceptance of the circumstances. This reduces the complexity of the administrative process ensuring a more streamlined and efficient progression of the estate matters.

One aspect that requires immediate attention is the deadline for filing claims against the decedent’s estate. The deadline has been set for January 31, 2024. To file a claim, interested parties are directed to the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street, Wisconsin, Room 304.

Understanding the gravity and sensitiveness of this situation, the probate registrar, Jaime L. McMeekin, has confirmed the completion of the necessary documentation for this matter. Any doubts or queries related to this case should be directed to the appointed attorney, Lukas J. Saunders.

For further assistance or information, please feel free to contact Lukas J. Saunders at his address: 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222, Superior, WI 54880. Additionally, you can reach him phone at 715-394-7751. His bar number is 1081372.

This updated notice serves as a crucial reminder for anyone involved or potentially affected the estate of Charles J. Khalar. It is essential to adhere to the stipulated deadlines and procedures to ensure a fair resolution for all parties concerned.

