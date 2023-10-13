Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing in Wisconsin Circuit Court

Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing in Wisconsin Circuit Court

Tanya King

Alicia Jade Grew has filed a petition in the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Douglas County, requesting a name change to Alicia Jade Grammond. The hearing for this petition will be held on November 8, 2023, at 8:30 A.M., in the courtroom located at 1313 Belkanp St. Room 302, Superior, WI 54880.

If you require any reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please contact the court at least ten (10) working days before the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

Notice of this hearing will be published as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row in the Superior Telegram newspaper, which is published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin.

Tanya King

