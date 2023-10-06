Publication Summons and Notice Issued in Small Claims Case in Wisconsin

This article provides information about a small claims case in the state of Wisconsin. DNF Associates, LLC, located at 2351 North Forest Road, Getzville, NY 14068, is suing Anthony Muchina, who resides at 1502 Missouri Ave Apt 3, Superior, WI 54880.

The court has issued a publication summons and notice to inform Anthony Muchina about the lawsuit. The claim has been sent to his address as mentioned above.

The small claims court hearing for this case will take place at the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880. The court date is scheduled for October 26, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

If Anthony Muchina fails to attend the hearing, the court has the authority to enter a judgment against him in favor of DNF Associates, LLC.

In case Anthony Muchina requires reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, he is advised to contact the clerk of court at 715-395-1223 prior to the scheduled court date. However, the court does not provide transportation.

This small claims case in Wisconsin serves as a reminder of the legal system’s accessibility to resolve disputes between parties. It highlights the importance of attending court hearings to present one’s case and respond to the claims made against them.

Definitions:

Small Claims: A civil case involving a small amount of money in dispute, usually heard in a specialized court with simplified procedures.

Publication Summons and Notice: A legal document notifying a defendant about the lawsuit filed against them through publication in a newspaper or other media when their address is unknown or they cannot be personally served.

Caption: The heading or title of a legal document that identifies the parties involved in the case.

Sources: Superior Telegram | News, Weather, Sports from Superior Wisconsin