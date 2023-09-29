Notice of Name Change Hearing for Elizabeth Lyon Weaver

A notice has been issued the State of Wisconsin, Circuit Court, Douglas County, regarding a petition for a name change. The petitioner, Jordan Elizabeth Hibbard, has requested a name change for Elizabeth Lyon Weaver. The hearing for this name change will take place on October 24, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, located at 1313 Belknap St. Room 302, Superior, WI 54880. Judge Kelly J. Thimm will preside over the hearing.

If any reasonable accommodations are required due to a disability in order to participate in the court process, individuals are requested to contact 715-395-1203 before the scheduled court date. It is important to note that the court does not provide transportation.

In accordance with the court’s order, notice of this hearing will be published as a Class 3 notice for three weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram, a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin.

Further information can be obtained from the Circuit Court of Douglas County.

Source: Superior Telegram

