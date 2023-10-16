Israel Attacks Gigi Hadid on Instagram for Criticizing Both Sides of Conflict

The State of Israel’s official Instagram account recently targeted supermodel Gigi Hadid for her stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The account criticized Hadid for supporting her homeland but condemning both Hamas and the Israeli government. The tension arose from a reposted infographic that stated, “There is nothing Jewish about Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israel government is not antisemitic, and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The State of Israel Instagram account proceeded to share screenshots of Hadid’s post, altering them to read, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine, and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.” The account further accused Hadid of turning a blind eye to the harm suffered Jewish children.

This is not the first time Gigi Hadid has voiced her opinion on the Israel-Hamas conflict. In a previous post, she expressed empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle while emphasizing her hopes and dreams for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, has also shown support for Palestine in the past.

It is concerning that the official government Instagram account of a country at war has chosen to target one individual woman, especially considering the notable public figures who have shared their opinions on the conflict. The focus on Gigi Hadid seems to be related to her Palestinian descent, rather than the content of her statements.

