Proposed Revisions to Colorado HOA Law Highlight Issues with Management Company Fees

Summary: A recently enacted law in Colorado aimed at protecting homeowners in homeowners association (HOA) communities may need to be revised or clarified due to concerns regarding excessive fees charged a management company for certified letters. State Representative Naquetta Ricks has expressed her discontent with the high charges, prompting a review of the law.

Following an investigation CBS News Colorado, it was revealed that a management company in Colorado was billing residents $75 for a certified letter regarding delinquent accounts and $35 for a certified letter related to code violations. State Representative Naquetta Ricks, sponsor of the HOA “Accountability and Transparency” law, deemed these charges excessive.

Ricks stated that the purpose of the law was to ensure homeowners are informed about potential charges related to their properties through certified letters. However, the law did not specify who should cover the cost of these letters. It was assumed that the fees would be included in homeowners’ regular HOA dues.

The management company in question, Rowcal, defended the fees, labeling them as an “administrative fee” and claiming that they notified residents about the associated costs. However, Rowcal has not provided further information or responded to inquiries from CBS News Colorado.

Ricks expressed her concerns, referring to Rowcal’s actions as punitive and unfair. She believes that the law is being misinterpreted to justify additional charges to homeowners, contrary to the law’s intended purpose.

In light of the situation, Ricks is now considering revisions or clarifications to the recently enacted law. The goal is to ensure that homeowners are protected from excessive fees and maintain transparency within the HOA management process.

Efforts are underway to address the issue and ensure that homeowners’ interests are safeguarded.