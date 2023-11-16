The Importance of Inclusive Advertising: A Lesson from a Michigan Hair Salon

In a recent social media post that sparked controversy and prompted an investigation, Salon 8 Hair Lab owner Christine Geiger of Traverse City, Michigan, stated that individuals who do not identify strictly as men or women were not welcome at her salon. This discriminatory advertisement has now led to charges from the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, highlighting the importance of promoting inclusivity in advertising.

The Department of Civil Rights has argued that Geiger’s post violated the state’s civil rights law, the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, and does not fall under the protection of free speech or freedom of religion. Despite Geiger’s claim that her post is protected speech, the department emphasizes that this is not an issue of First Amendment rights, but rather a violation of the law regarding Geiger’s responsibilities as a business owner.

It is important to note that there is no evidence of Geiger actually turning away customers based on their gender identity. However, the department has the authority to pursue charges solely based on discriminatory advertisements. This reflects the significance of ensuring that advertising and business practices adhere to principles of inclusivity.

While Geiger’s case has brought attention to the issue, discriminatory advertisements in business are not uncommon. The Department of Civil Rights often works with businesses to rectify such unlawful discrimination before charges are made. In this instance, the department is seeking various forms of relief, including monetary compensation for the complainants and potential licensing sanctions for Geiger.

This incident in Michigan takes place against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about extending anti-discrimination laws to protect gay and transgender individuals. The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act has been interpreted to include sexual orientation and gender identity since 2018, and recent amendments to the act explicitly include these protected classes. However, the full implementation of these changes is not set to take effect until February.

Promoting inclusivity in advertising is not just a legal requirement, but also a moral obligation. Businesses must embrace diversity, respect individuals’ gender identities, and create an inclusive environment for all customers.

