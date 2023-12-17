Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Abandons Efforts to Seize Fairfield Lake State Park Property

In a recent development, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has decided to give up its fight to acquire a 5,000-acre property that includes the now-closed Fairfield Lake State Park in Freestone County. The property was purchased Dallas-based developer Todd Interests for approximately $103 million in June. Despite initially filing a petition to seize the property through eminent domain, the state did not agree to pay the fair market value set a panel of local landowners, which amounted to $418.3 million – four times more than what Todd Interests paid for it.

Consequently, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has chosen not to appeal the decision or pursue further actions to obtain any part of the property, including its water rights. TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz emphasized the department’s commitment to responsible fiscal management and the maximization of benefits from existing parks for all Texans. Todd Interests, on the other hand, plans to transform the former park into a gated subdivision featuring high-end homes, a golf course, and restaurants.

The decision the state to cease efforts to seize the property has been met with mixed reactions. While proponents of the Save Fairfield Lake State Park Facebook group expressed disappointment and urged continued conservation efforts, Todd Interests CEO Shawn Todd hailed the outcome as a victory for Texas property rights and the people of Freestone County.

It is worth noting that the park, which opened in 1976, was originally located on land owned Vistra. When Vistra closed its coal-fired power plant across the lake in 2018, it notified the state of its intention to sell the property and terminate the lease. Although the state declined to purchase the entire property, lawmakers recently passed legislation providing $1 billion for land acquisition and the creation of new state parks.

As Texas continues to address the need for preserving natural resources and providing recreational opportunities, the fate of Fairfield Lake State Park serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in safeguarding public lands amidst urban expansion.