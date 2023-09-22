New Streaming Deal: Get Starz for $2.99 per Month

Starz is offering a fantastic deal for new subscribers, with a 70 percent discount on the monthly subscription price. This limited-time offer brings the price down to just $2.99 per month for the first three months, saving you a total of $21 in your first quarter of membership. Annual billing is also available at $75 per year, essentially giving you two months of Starz for free.

Owned Lionsgate, Starz is home to a wide variety of popular shows and film franchises, including Outlander, John Wick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Becoming Elizabeth, P-Valley, and many more. The streaming service offers over a dozen live channels and a vast collection of comedy, horror, drama, action, sci-fi, and kids content.

In addition to the extensive library of movies and TV series, a subscription to Starz also grants access to original programming. This includes Courteney Cox’s Shining Vale, Julia Roberts’ Gaslit, the Power Book franchise, Party Down, Minx, and The Serpent Queen, among others.

If you’re already subscribed to select cable TV or live TV streaming services like Amazon’s Prime Video, DirecTV, Hulu, Philo, or Sling, you can add Starz to your package at a discounted price. Prime Video and Hulu are currently offering Starz for $2.99 per month for the first three months. DirecTV Stream customers can save 50 percent on Starz during their initial three months, while Sling is offering a free month of Starz when you bundle the channel with their Blue or Orange plans.

It’s worth noting that Starz is committed to promoting inclusion and diversity in the entertainment industry. They have announced a development program for underrepresented writers, as part of their ongoing #TakeTheLead initiative to support inclusivity behind the scenes and onscreen.

Don’t miss out on this great streaming deal! To learn more and sign up for Starz at the discounted price of $2.99 per month, visit their website.

