Starz Announces Organizational Restructuring in Preparation for Separation from Lionsgate

Starz, the popular streaming service and premium cable channel, has revealed its plans to undergo a significant organizational restructuring ahead of its planned separation from Lionsgate early next year. The restructuring includes a reduction of 10 percent of its staff and the exit from its business in the United Kingdom, as announced Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch on Friday.

The decision to implement these changes is driven the need to align the organization with the growth areas of the business and prepare for the next chapter as a standalone company. Hirsch acknowledges the difficulty of these changes and expresses his gratitude to the contribution of each employee, highlighting the exceptional team at Starz.

Lionsgate initially announced its intention to spin out Starz last year, dividing the company into two separate entities. However, various external factors have delayed the separation, including the impact of the two Hollywood strikes, a challenging advertising environment, and Lionsgate’s acquisition of eOne for $500 million.

Furthermore, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has taken a particular interest in Lionsgate’s studio business rather than Starz, with his firm acquiring a significant stake in the company in September. This adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing developments in the entertainment industry.

The restructuring at Starz showcases the company’s commitment to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape and succeed in these disruptive times. While the changes will undoubtedly affect many employees, Starz aims to ensure a smooth transition for those impacted providing support and necessary resources.

As anticipation grows for the upcoming separation from Lionsgate, Starz looks forward to discussing these changes and more in its upcoming Business Update. In the meantime, employees can expect further information specific to their respective areas of the business from their leaders.

