Funding News: Content Marketplace Pep Raises $2.5 Million in Seed Funding

Pep, a social online marketplace for content, has secured $2.5 million in seed funding from India Quotient, with participation from various angel investors. The marketplace, founded in early 2023, allows users to explore, purchase, and monetize a wide range of content and services. Pep offers various types of content, including live sessions, videos, consultations, PDFs, and audio, covering topics such as cooking, fashion, health and fitness, and personal finance. The platform prides itself on its user-friendly interface and personalized machine-learning algorithms for content discovery.

Speaking about the funding, Pep’s co-founder, Nav Agrawal, highlighted the platform’s mobile-only approach, which allows people to sell their content and monetize their knowledge easily, reducing their reliance on traditional ad-based income.

In other funding news, laundry and dry-cleaning chain UClean has expanded its operations to southern India, opening 50 new stores across cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The company aims to set up over 500 outlets in the region 2025, with a current total of over 400 outlets across India. UClean also plans to make strategic investments in technology for the MENA region and introduce direct-to-consumer cleaning supplies. The company has an ambitious target of achieving a Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 1,000 crore 2025.

Additionally, Bengaluru-based investment platform Wint Wealth has launched a new offering called Wint Basket, which allows investors to invest in multiple listed senior secured bonds with a minimum investment of Rs 1 lakh. This offering aims to address the high ticket size and concentration risk associated with corporate bonds for retail investors. However, it is important to note that the basket still carries credit, liquidity, and fraud risks based on the underlying securities.

Overall, these funding announcements reflect the continued growth and innovation in the online content marketplace, laundry services, and investment platform sectors in India.

Definitions:

– Seed funding: Early-stage capital provided to startups to help them develop their products or services.

– Marketplace: A platform where buyers and sellers engage in transactions.

– User-friendly interface: An interface that is easy to use and navigate for users.

– Machine-learning algorithms: Algorithms that allow machines or computers to learn and improve from data without being explicitly programmed.

– Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): The total value of goods sold through a marketplace within a specific time period.

