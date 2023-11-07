Start-up Founder Resigns After Controversial Comments on Women in Tech Industry

GiveTree, a crypto-based charity, announced the resignation of its founder and CEO, Sam Joel, following a series of offensive remarks he made regarding women in Australia’s tech industry. The offensive comments were posted on LinkedIn and targeted several high-profile women, including venture capital investor Elaine Stead.

Screenshots reviewed The Australian Financial Review revealed Mr. Joel’s derogatory remarks towards these women. He made comments suggesting that a public relations manager should “Get off your period” and insinuated that he was only interested in a woman’s physical appearance.

Mr. Joel’s comments have sparked outrage and concern within the tech community, leading to his resignation and a public apology from GiveTree on his behalf. The organization acknowledged that these comments were part of a larger pattern of sexist and misogynistic behavior on Mr. Joel’s part, which required immediate change.

The resignation comes after Mr. Joel faced criticism earlier this year for sending disparaging messages to a senior investment associate and making derogatory comments about individuals selected for a start-up accelerator program. Additionally, Mr. Joel had previously been asked to leave Fishburners due to allegations of persistent harassment.

In his resignation statement, Mr. Joel expressed a commitment to personal growth and taking responsibility for his actions. He emphasized the importance of treating both women and men with respect, stating that it is non-negotiable.

The incident has shed light on the issue of sexism and discrimination within the tech industry and the need for greater awareness and action to create an inclusive and supportive environment for all.

