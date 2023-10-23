Where to Watch and Stream Starstruck Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re looking to watch and stream Starstruck Season 3 Episode 1 online, you’re in luck. This screwball comedy television series, written Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden, follows the story of Jessie, a young girl from New Zealand who finds herself in a complicated situation after a one-night stand with a famous movie star in London.

Season 3 picks up two years after Jessie and Tom decide to part ways. Jessie has to navigate the challenges of being single while her friends are moving on to the next stages of their lives. The series is executive produced Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toby Welch, and consists of six episodes, just like the previous two seasons.

The lead role of Jessie is played Rose Matafeo, and she is joined a talented cast including Nikesh Patel as Tom Kapoor, Emma Sidi as Kate, Al Roberts as Ian, Jon Pointing as Dan, Joe Barnes as Joe, Nic Sampson as Steve, Lola-Rose Maxwell as Sarah, and more.

To watch Starstruck Season 3 Episode 1 and stream online, you can sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max offers three subscription plans for users to choose from. The ad-supported plan costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, the ad-free plan costs $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and the ultimate plan costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

In Season 3, Jessie continues to live in London and work at the local cinema. She explores her new single life after parting ways with Tom, the film star. As she navigates adulthood, she is confronted with the consequences of her choices, while her friends move on to the next stages of their lives, leaving her questioning what she truly wants.

So get ready to dive into the hilarious and heartfelt world of Starstruck Season 3 Episode 1, available for streaming on HBO Max.

