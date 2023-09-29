How to Watch Starstruck Season 1 via HBO Max

Starstruck Season 1 is a comedy television series directed Karen Maine. It follows the story of Jessie, a young girl from New Zealand, who works in a cinema and as a nanny in London. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she has a drunken one-night stand with a famous movie star on New Year’s Eve.

The first season of Starstruck consists of six episodes and was released on April 25, 2021. The series is executive produced Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toby Welch.

The cast of Starstruck includes Rose Matafeo as Jessie, Nikesh Patel as Tom Kapoor, Emma Sidi as Kate, Al Roberts as Ian, Jon Pointing as Dan, Joe Barnes as Joe, Nic Sampson as Steve, Lola-Rose Maxwell as Sarah, and more.

If you want to watch Starstruck Season 1, you can do so via streaming on HBO Max. HBO Max, previously known as Max, offers a subscription plan that gives you complete access to its library, which includes original programs like The Idol.

To watch Starstruck Season 1 on HBO Max, follow these steps:

1. Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe

2. Click “Sign Up Now”

3. Choose your plan:

– $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

– $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

– $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free)

4. Enter your personal information and password

5. Select “Create Account”

HBO Max offers different subscription options. The Max With Ads plan provides the streaming library at Full HD resolution, allowing you to stream on up to two supported devices simultaneously. The Max Ad-Free plan removes ads, allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD, and enables 30 downloads for offline viewing. The Max Ultimate Ad-Free plan allows streaming on four devices at once in 4K Ultra HD resolution, with Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

The synopsis of Starstruck Season 1 is as follows: “A drunken New Year’s Eve hook-up becomes far more complicated for Jessie when she discovers her one-night stand is actually a film star.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time.

