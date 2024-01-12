John Stamos Reflects on Life-Changing Experience on General Hospital

John Stamos, best known for his role on Full House, recently opened up about the impact General Hospital had on his life in a recent interview. While many people may know Stamos for his role as Uncle Jesse, he actually got his start on the long-running soap opera.

During the interview, Stamos expressed his gratitude for the show, stating, “Being on General Hospital didn’t just change my life, it gave me a life.” He went on to reflect on how auditioning for the role of Blackie Parish was a memorable experience for him and his family.

Stamos recounted the moment he found out he got the role, jokingly pretending that he didn’t, before revealing that he had indeed been cast. His family’s reaction, particularly his father’s, was one of excitement and caution. Stamos shared, “My dad I could hear in the background, ‘Make sure you don’t work on Sundays!’ I was working at my dad’s restaurant on Sundays.”

Despite gaining fame from his role on General Hospital, Stamos revealed that his father didn’t allow him to quit his job right away. It was only after his dad witnessed Stamos’s humility and respect towards others on set that he gave his blessing.

Stamos concluded saying, “So that was the beginning.” General Hospital not only launched Stamos’s career but also taught him important lessons about hard work and treating others with kindness.

While John Stamos’s time on General Hospital may have been relatively short, it undoubtedly had a lasting impact on his life and career. His story serves as a reminder that sometimes, even a small role can lead to big opportunities.