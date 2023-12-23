Unconventional Choices: Celebrities’ Unique Pet Names

Many pet owners like to give their furry friends cute and cuddly names like Buddy or Teddy. However, some celebrities and their fans opt for more unexpected monikers for their beloved animal companions. From fish to dogs and cats, here are a few celebrities who have chosen to name their pets after their favorite stars.

1. Alexandra Daddario:

During the red carpet event at the 2022 SAG Awards, actress Alexandra Daddario shared that she once had a pet fish named after actor Kieran Culkin. She even expressed her excitement at the possibility of meeting Kieran and telling him about her unique pet.

2. Jennifer Garner:

Longtime friends with Martha Stewart, Jennifer Garner honored the cookbook author naming one of her dogs after her. Garner fondly mentioned how she used to watch Martha’s cooking show while making lunch as a young actress and felt a special connection. Jennifer expressed that Martha, the human, appreciated the gesture and was welcoming towards Martha, the dog.

3. Miley Cyrus:

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Miley Cyrus adopted an abandoned bulldog that had been found on the streets. This pup, who had been struggling to find a forever home due to medical issues, found solace and love with Miley. To celebrate their bond, Miley named the dog Kate Moss, a unique choice for a beloved pet.

4. Nick Jonas:

When Nick Jonas turned 16, his family gifted him a golden retriever puppy. Keeping in line with his musical interests, he named the pup Elvis after two of his favorite musicians, Elvis Costello and Elvis Presley. Elvis became a constant companion in Nick’s life, joining him on trips and photoshoots and adding to his overall joyful spirit.

5. Jennifer Lawrence:

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence originally named her adopted kitten Cleo. However, as time went on, she realized Cleo didn’t quite fit and began referring to her as Chaz Bono, after Cher’s son. Jennifer explained that the cat exuded a masculine energy, causing people to assume she was male, hence the name change.

6. 50 Cent:

Despite having had conflicts with Oprah Winfrey in the past, rapper 50 Cent decided to name his dog after the talk show host. During an appearance on Oprah’s Next Chapter in 2012, he admitted to harboring negative feelings towards Oprah but saw the ironic humor in naming his pet after her.

These celebrities and their unique pet naming choices remind us that when it comes to our animal companions, there are no rules. From fish to dogs and cats, these famous figures have chosen names that reflect their own personal interests and connections.