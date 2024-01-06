Beloved Actor David Soul Dies at Age 80

David Soul, best known for his role as detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the hit ’70s TV show “Starsky & Hutch,” passed away on January 4 at the age of 80. His wife, Helen Snell, confirmed his death and expressed that he fought a brave battle surrounded loved ones.

Soul was not only an actor but also a talented singer and storyteller. He left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry with his notable appearances in projects such as “Here Come the Brides” and “Magnum Force.” In the ’70s, he released several popular songs, including “Don’t Give Up on Us” and “Silver Lady.”

The news of Soul’s passing has saddened many who were touched his smile, laughter, and passion for life. His wife emphasized that he will be remembered those whose lives he has influenced with his extraordinary gifts.

Iconic Actress Glynis Johns Dies at Age 100

Glynis Johns, a South Africa-born British actress, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a career that spanned over 80 years. Known for her role as Mrs. Banks in the beloved film “Mary Poppins,” Johns was one of the last surviving big stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

During her long and successful career, Johns won a Tony Award and received an Academy Award nomination. Her manager, Mitch Clem, described her as a talented performer who navigated the industry with grace, class, and truth. She left a lasting impact on millions of lives with her intelligence, wit, and love for performance.

Actor Christian Oliver and Daughters Killed in Tragic Plane Crash

An unfortunate tragedy occurred on January 4, claiming the lives of actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters, Madita and Annik. The family, along with the pilot, lost their lives when their single-engine aircraft experienced difficulties and crashed into the ocean near the island of Bequia in the Caribbean.

Oliver, known for his roles in “Baby-Sitters Club,” “Speed Racer,” and “Valkyrie,” was only 51 years old. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force released a statement expressing the details of the incident. The sudden loss of Oliver and his daughters has left many grieving their untimely departure.

Angus Mitchell, Son of Hairstylist Paul Mitchell, Passes Away at 53

The beauty industry mourns the loss of Angus Mitchell, son of famed hairstylist Paul Mitchell, who tragically died at the age of 53. Angus, who also co-owned his father’s company, was found drowned in a pool at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The co-founder and chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems, John Paul DeJoria, paid tribute to Angus, describing him as a hairdresser with a deep love for family, community, and the beauty industry. Angus’s passing came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones, who remember him for his immense heart and the positive impact he had on many people.

Actor Harry Johnson Passes Away at Age 81

Actor Harry Johnson, known for his extensive career spanning over four decades, died at the age of 81 in Los Angeles after a long illness. Throughout his career, Johnson appeared in numerous projects, including the original “Battlestar Galactica” movie and TV series, as well as popular shows like “M*A*S*H,” “The Incredible Hulk,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Johnson’s wife, Christiane, shared the news of his death and expressed that he will be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry. His passing marks the end of a remarkable career that brought joy to many audiences over the years.