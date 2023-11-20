New Winners Revealed in The Masked Singer I’m A Celebrity Special

In an exciting episode of The Masked Singer, previous I’m A Celebrity contestants took the stage once again, this time disguised under intricate costumes. The challenge for both the judging panel and the audience was to determine the real identities of the hidden celebrities. After an intense competition, the ultimate champion was Joe Pasquale, who was revealed to be the wearer of the outdoor toilet costume known as the ‘Dunny’.

Mylene Klass, who impressed with her remarkable vocals and piano skills, came in as the runner-up, disguised as the Bearded Dragon. Her true identity was no surprise to many of the judges. Interestingly, Klass confessed that her vision was severely impaired while wearing the elaborate costume.

The performances of the top two contenders were undoubtedly impressive. Klass mesmerized the audience with a stunning opera rendition of “Time To Say Goodbye,” followed a powerful performance of Dua Lipa’s “Mwah.” Joe Pasquale, as Dunny, delivered a lively rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” and claimed his victory with an energetic performance of DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean.”

In addition to the winners, the episode featured other memorable performances. Linford Christie, the Olympic athlete, was revealed as the celebrity hiding behind the Huntsman spider costume. Christie dropped numerous hints, including references to his status as a “king” and his mathematical achievements. His rendition of “She Bangs” captivated both the judges and the audience.

Furthermore, Coronation Street’s Andy Whymement amazed the crowd as the Wombat, providing clues about his love for storytelling and his past experiences on Dancing On Ice. As a nod to his role in the TV show The Royle Family, he hinted at a connection to the Royal Family.

With more celebrities yet to be unmasked, The Masked Singer continues to captivate viewers with its suspense and thrilling performances. Stay tuned to learn the identities of the remaining hidden stars.

