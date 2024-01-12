New Hollywood Stars Shine in Fashion’s Finest at the Golden Globes

WWD’s red carpet activation at the 2024 Golden Globes was a star-studded affair, showcasing the latest trends in Hollywood fashion. Hosted Jeannie Mai, alongside Booth Moore and Alex Badia from WWD, the event was a platform for exclusive interviews and fashion analysis.

One standout star of the evening was Natasha Lyonne, who enthused about her love for the Schiaparelli couture she wore. Embracing the surrealism of the fashion movement and comparing it to the entertainment industry, Lyonne expressed her honor in wearing such a unique piece of art.

Natalie Portman also turned heads in her hand-beaded Dior gown, which she described as a “garden on a dress.” In an insightful conversation with WWD, Portman discussed the growing importance of sustainable fashion, even revealing her personal investment in a company that produces mushroom leather.

Rosamund Pike’s elegant tea-length Dior creation caught the eye, but it was her veiled headpiece that sparked intrigue. Pike explained that her artistic choice was inspired a skiing accident, proving that creativity knows no bounds when it comes to red carpet dressing.

Michelle Yeoh opted for a vibrant orange Bottega Veneta gown, exuding confidence and glamour. Speaking with WWD, she emphasized the importance of trusting one’s instincts when it comes to fashion, as it is a personal expression and a way to connect with her fans.

Lily Gladstone, the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe, celebrated her heritage with a white strapless Valentino gown. Reflecting on the power of representation, Gladstone highlighted the importance of feeling seen and proud of one’s identity, which in turn creates a more just and equitable society.

Ayo Edebiri wowed in a strapless red dress from Prada, showcasing her love for fashion on the red carpet. She also shared her excitement about wearing Thom Browne designs on and off the show, expressing her admiration for the fashion choices made the creator of “The Bear.”

The Golden Globes red carpet was a testament to the creativity and individuality of Hollywood stars. From embracing sustainability to celebrating diverse identities, these celebrities used fashion as a powerful tool of self-expression.