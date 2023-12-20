Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Backlash Over Filtered Selfie and Talks about Hollywood Beauty Standards

In a recent interview on the Inside of You podcast, Hollywood actress Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed the controversy surrounding a selfie she posted on social media that had been heavily filtered. The selfie, which showed her new brunette bob haircut, sparked speculation among fans about whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

Hewitt clarified that she had not had any cosmetic procedures and explained that she had used a filter on the photo because she had no makeup on at the time. She admitted that the reaction to the photo was “crazy” and that she was surprised the level of scrutiny female actresses face as they age in Hollywood.

The pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in the entertainment industry is well-known, and Hewitt opened up about the challenges of aging in Hollywood. She discussed how fans often expect celebrities to stay frozen in time and resist any changes or signs of aging. This can make it difficult for actresses to embrace their natural beauty and feel comfortable in their own skin.

Hewitt also reflected on the nature of celebrity culture, highlighting that it is impossible not to care about what people think, despite wanting to appear unaffected. The actress emphasized the importance of acknowledging the impact of people’s opinions while also maintaining a sense of self and staying true to one’s own identity.

The interview generated mixed reactions among fans, with some expressing surprise at Hewitt’s appearance and others praising her beauty regardless of age. The conversation surrounding aging in Hollywood and the unattainable beauty standards placed on female celebrities continues to be a topic of interest and discussion.

Overall, Hewitt’s candid interview sheds light on the challenges faced actresses in the entertainment industry and serves as a reminder of the need for more realistic and inclusive beauty standards in Hollywood.