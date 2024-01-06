Saltburn: The Controversial Film that Has Celebrities Talking

The release of “Saltburn,” the dark comedy thriller directed Emerald Fennell, has caused quite a stir among both regular viewers and celebrities alike. Starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, the film explores the twisted relationship between two university students and the dark secrets that unfold during their summer at Saltburn manor.

While the film has received mixed critical reviews, it has gained overwhelming fandom and has become a topic of discussion among celebrities. One aspect that has captivated audiences is the sexually tense relationship between Keoghan and Elordi’s characters. Fans have been swooning over their on-screen chemistry and the intense moments they share.

However, it is the wild and controversial scenes in “Saltburn” that have really got people talking. From bathtub water to graves, full frontal nudity, blackmail, and even murder, the film pushes boundaries and leaves a lasting impression on viewers. These scenes have sparked conversation and debate, with celebrities chiming in with their thoughts.

British singer and songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose song “Murder on the Dance Floor” features in the film, expressed her surprise at seeing how the song was used in the last scene, where Keoghan dances nude. She stated that Keoghan’s performance and the use of her song will forever be associated with that moment.

Former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley took to social media to share her thoughts on the film, expressing that there needed to be more warnings about the intense scenes, particularly the graveyard scene.

The Weeknd, known for his music, praised Keoghan’s performance in an Instagram post and shared his excitement about working with Keoghan and actress Jenna Ortega on an upcoming film project.

Margot Robbie, whose production company LuckyChap produced “Saltburn,” commended Fennell’s masterful storytelling and tone-setting, stating that the film’s shocking moments feel earned within the context of the narrative.

Overall, “Saltburn” has made a significant impact, with its controversial scenes and captivating performances. It has sparked discussion and garnered attention from both fans and celebrities, making it a must-watch film of the year.