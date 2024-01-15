“Queer Eye” Cast Demands More Security After Carjacking Incident

Summary: The cast of the popular Netflix show “Queer Eye” threatened to halt production after a carjacking incident in New Orleans left them feeling unsafe. The Fab Five, consisting of Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowoski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown, demanded additional security measures be taken to ensure their safety on set. The carjacking followed two unsuccessful attempts to steal production vehicles earlier in the year. The incidents highlighted the high crime rate in New Orleans, which was previously the murder capital of the nation in September 2022.

The cast members expressed their concerns about the city’s crime during a meeting and stated that they were not willing to risk their lives for a TV show. New Orleans has been grappling with a surge in violent crime, including carjackings, in recent years. In response to the threats made the cast, the production group behind “Queer Eye” increased security hiring armed security officers, both at their production office and field locations.

Filming was briefly paused to address the security concerns, and when it resumed, off-duty law enforcement officers were added to the security force. Despite the disruptions and increased security costs, the show was able to continue filming safely.

The incidents have raised questions about the safety of filming in New Orleans and the impact of high crime rates on the entertainment industry. The cast members believed that their visibility and the presence of expensive vehicles made them targets for criminals.

While the increased security measures provided a sense of safety, they also led to the season being shortened, according to sources. The cast members expressed relief at being able to leave the city sooner, despite missing out on a few weeks’ pay.

The production group and Netflix have not yet commented on the cast’s demands or the incident.