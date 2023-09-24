The Bold Type Stars Spark Reboot Rumours with Holiday Photo

The stars of the hit Netflix show, The Bold Type, have ignited speculation of a possible reboot, two years after the series was cancelled. Meghann Fahy, who portrays Sutton Brady on the show, shared a sun-soaked photo of herself with her co-stars, Katie Stevens (who plays Jane Sloan) and Aisha Dee (who plays Kat Edison), during a holiday together in Lisbon. The photo has sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their desire for a comeback of the beloved characters.

In the photo, the trio can be seen enjoying a glass of wine on a roof terrace, exuding a relaxed and casual vibe. Meghann is dressed in high-waisted jeans paired with a baby pink strappy top, while Aisha looks stunning in a satin pink slip dress with a linen shirt draped over it. Katie opts for a crisp white shirt, showcasing her bare shoulders, and ties her hair back into a sleek ponytail. The three actresses don shades and flash radiant smiles, showing their close bond.

Fans took to the comments section, expressing their hopes for a spin-off or movie featuring the characters Sutton, Jane, and Kat. One fan commented, “Whenever I see that the three of you are together, things automatically feel slightly more right in the world.” The Bold Type, which premiered its fifth and final season in May 2021 on Freeform, received a dedicated following throughout its run.

The cancellation of The Bold Type after its fifth season left fans disappointed, especially considering the truncated final season containing only six episodes. While the show’s bosses have not provided a specific reason for the cancellation, it has been reported that viewership declined 32% compared to the previous season. Despite this, The Bold Type remains a beloved and “brand-defining show” for Freeform, as stated Freeform president Tara Duncan.

Whether a reunion or reboot is on the horizon for The Bold Type cast remains to be seen, but the photo shared Meghann Fahy has certainly reignited the hopes and passions of fans once again. For now, viewers can still enjoy the show on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Freeform, and Hulu.

Sources:

– The Bold Type cast photo on Instagram (Meghann Fahy’s account)

– TV Series Finale article on The Bold Type cancellation