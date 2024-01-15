Celebrities’ Transformations: The Buzz around Rumored Plastic Surgery

Experts believe that several young celebrities, including Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and Miley Cyrus, might have undergone plastic surgery. While the stars themselves may deny it, cosmetic surgeons offer their insights into potential procedures.

Hailey Bieber, model and wife of Justin Bieber, faced speculation after Kanye West suggested she had a nose job. Although Hailey denied these claims, Dr. Ramtin Kassir of Kassir Plastic Surgery believes she likely had work done around her eyes, such as blepharoplasty, a brow lift, or Botox injections.

Dove Cameron, known for her role in “Descendants,” has also undergone transformations. Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, director of SKINNEY Medspa, suggests that Dove had a rhinoplasty, upper blepharoplasty, and lip fillers, noting changes in her nose and eyelids.

Sydney Sweeney, an actress in the show “Anyone But You,” has turned heads with her curvier figure. Dr. Kassir speculates that Sydney might have had a Brazilian butt lift or buttock implants, considering her previous straight shape.

Sofia Richie, an influencer, acknowledged a plastic surgeon on Instagram without specifying the procedures. However, Dr. Rodriguez believes that she likely had a rhinoplasty, lip fillers, under-eye filler, and chin filler. Sofia’s youthful appearance is also attributed to possible Botox injections.

Miley Cyrus, the former Disney star turned singer, has also caught the attention of experts. Dr. Kassir notes changes around her eyes, suggesting a blepharoplasty or brow lift. He also believes Miley may have had lip fillers and cheek fillers.

While the celebrities may choose to keep their cosmetic procedures private, speculation and discussion continue to surround their transformations. As plastic surgery becomes more commonplace in the entertainment industry, it is worth noting that appearance changes can occur for various reasons, including personal preferences and career enhancements.