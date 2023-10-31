A Fascinating Journey Through Brittany’s Unique Boat Cemeteries

One of the most fascinating aspects of Brittany’s coastal landscape is its collection of boat cemeteries. These sites, scattered throughout the region, tell tales of maritime history and serve as reminders of the area’s rich seafaring heritage. From the remarkable Quelmer cemetery in Saint-Malo to the haunting Landévennec naval cemetery in Brest, each site offers a unique glimpse into the past.

At Quelmer, just a few kilometers south of Saint-Malo, you’ll find a collection of about 15 boats, most of them wooden and showcasing the history of local fishing. However, some of the boats are remnants of the fierce commercial competition that existed before the construction of the Rance dam in 1966. This cemetery stands out because you can walk among the wrecks during low tide, providing a truly surreal experience.

Meanwhile, in the tranquil waters of the Aulne River, the Landévennec naval cemetery is managed the French Navy as a temporary resting place for decommissioned vessels. Protected from the elements, these gray frigates peacefully await their final fate, attracting the curiosity of onlookers and sailors who venture nearby.

The waters of Lorient’s harbor hold a different kind of history. During World War II, the port served as the headquarters for the German Navy, resulting in numerous shipwrecks, including the remnants of U-boats. While many wrecks have been removed, some are still visible, captivating the imagination of sailors and visitors alike.

In Lanester, the Kerhervy boat cemetery boasts an impressive collection of around 50 abandoned vessels submerged in the Blavet River. This site, often captured in stunning aerial photographs, offers a mesmerizing view of skeletons trapped in the mud. Additionally, it features an open-air theater where performances take place against the backdrop of these haunting relics.

As you explore the boat cemeteries of Brittany, you’ll feel a sense of awe and wonder at the stories hidden within these decaying hulks. They serve as reminders of the region’s seafaring legacy and offer a unique perspective on the history that shaped Brittany.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How can I access the boat cemeteries in Brittany?

A: Access to boat cemeteries varies depending on the site. Some may be privately owned or inaccessible due to safety concerns. It’s always best to research each location and follow any guidelines or restrictions.

Q: Are guided tours available at these cemeteries?

A: While guided tours may not be specifically organized for boat cemeteries, local tourism offices or maritime heritage organizations may offer tours or provide informative materials to enhance your visit.

Q: Can I take photographs at the boat cemeteries?

A: Yes, you can capture the beauty and intrigue of these boat cemeteries through photography. However, be sure to respect any restrictions or guidelines in place to preserve these historic sites.

Q: Are there any boat cemeteries in other regions of France?

A: While Brittany is known for its boat cemeteries, other regions of France also have similar sites. Normandy, for example, has its own collection of boat graveyards, each with its own unique stories to tell.

