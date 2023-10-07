The Stars Arena Social Platform Faces Major Security Breach

Stars Arena, a popular social platform supported Avalanche’s Contract Chain, has experienced a significant security breach. The platform, which allows influencers, content creators, and public figures to monetize their fan base, has been gaining in popularity since its launch last month.

Late on Friday night, the Stars Arena Twitter account issued a warning stating that their smart contract had been attacked. The project urged users not to deposit any funds during this time. It was later discovered that hackers had transferred 266,103 AVAX tokens (equivalent to approximately $2.85 million) using the FixedFloat exchange service. Following the breach, the price of AVAX decreased and users were advised to remove Stars Arena from their Twitter accounts.

The Stars Arena team subsequently apologized for the smart contract exploit and confirmed that they were also facing a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. They reassured users that efforts were being made to recover everyone’s funds and resolve the issue. In addition, a security audit a white hat development team was announced, with plans to reopen the contract soon after.

This breach came after a surge in transactions on Stars Arena, with a 248% increase in volume within a 24-hour period prior to the attack. Earlier in the week, the platform experienced a separate exploit that resulted in the loss of $2,000. Stars Arena has acknowledged that they are battling against malicious actors in the space who aim to steal users’ money.

It is worth noting that Friend.tech, another social token-driven platform, also fell victim to hackers this week. Four users on the Ethereum layer-2 network Base-backed platform had their accounts drained, resulting in the theft of $385,000 worth of Ethereum.

Sources: None.