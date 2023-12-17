Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Clash over Ownership of Valley Village Home

In an unexpected turn of events, reality TV personalities Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living together in their Valley Village home despite their highly publicized breakup. However, tensions are rising as Madix expressed her desire to sell the house during a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Madix revealed that she is working on resolving the situation with the ownership of the house and hopes for a quick resolution.

The Valley Village home, a modern farmhouse valued at over $2 million, was purchased the couple in 2019. While Madix is eager to sell the property, Sandoval does not share the same intention. When questioned about why he doesn’t simply buy her out, Madix responded with an exaggerated shrug, implying that there may be more to the story.

Meanwhile, across the pond, another celebrity couple is facing their own homeowner woes. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, known for their acting careers, have plans to renovate their historic London townhouse. However, their proposal has faced opposition from the local conservation committee due to the proposed changes, including the removal of a 20th-century conservatory and the replacement of a first-floor window with a pattern characteristic of Victorian-era architecture.

In construction-related difficulties, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shared the challenges she is facing while building a home with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Biles took to Instagram to express her frustrations with the construction process and showcased issues with high ceilings and stained bathroom tiles. She captioned the post with a series of angry emojis and expressed her hope for a more peaceful New Year.

From celebrity home renovations to Christmas decorations, the lives of the rich and famous can be just as complicated as anyone else’s when it comes to their properties. Whether it’s unresolved ownership disputes or unexpected construction troubles, these stories remind us that even celebrities have their fair share of homeowner drama.