Title: Celebrity Investments in India’s Entrepreneurship Ventures Rise in Popularity

Summary: The trend of celebrities investing in entrepreneurship ventures is gaining momentum in India as more Bollywood stars branch out beyond the silver screen. Recent examples include Sanjay Dutt launching a blended hard-beverage called The Glenwalk, Bhumi Pednekar investing in a boutique hotel in Goa, Shilpa Shetty Kundra supporting the omni-channel start-up KisanKonnect, Katrina Kaif partnering with the health and wellness platform Hyugalife, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra investing in the D2C start-up WickedGud. These celebrity endorsements not only bring attention to these ventures but also reflect their personal interests and passions.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has entered the alcohol industry launching The Glenwalk, a blended hard-beverage produced in Scotland. The product is a result of collaboration between Dutt and the company Cartel and Bros, along with several other partners. Dutt expressed his excitement about this venture, emphasizing that it is just the beginning of many more to come.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, has joined forces with Chrome Asia Hospitality to invest in a boutique hotel in Goa. Pednekar explained her decision to invest in this hospitality venture, highlighting her desire to explore new avenues beyond her acting career and contribute to the creation of meaningful experiences for guests.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has invested in two different start-ups, showcasing her commitment to promoting health and wellness in India. She partnered with the omni-channel start-up KisanKonnect, which focuses on delivering safe and nutritious food directly from farmers to consumers. Additionally, Shetty invested in the D2C start-up WickedGud, reflecting her family’s passion for healthy indulgent food products.

Katrina Kaif joined the health and wellness platform Hyugalife, which offers high-quality and authentic products to promote a healthy lifestyle. Kaif emphasized that fitness is not just about working out or having a nutritious diet but rather a way of life.

These celebrity investments in entrepreneurship ventures highlight the growing recognition of the potential for success in the Indian start-up landscape. Not only do these endorsements bring attention and credibility to these ventures, but they also reflect the personal interests and passions of the celebrities involved. As more Bollywood stars venture into the world of entrepreneurship, it will be interesting to see the impact they have on the industry and the innovations they bring.