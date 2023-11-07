New Community-Driven Efforts to Improve Starfield Bugs

Two months have passed since the release of Starfield, and players are still waiting for Bethesda to address the numerous bugs in the game. However, there is a dedicated group of players who have taken matters into their own hands – the team behind the Starfield Community Patch (SCP). This ambitious and professional taskforce aims to fix the game’s issues and improve the overall experience.

The SCP’s goal is to enhance the vanilla gameplay of Starfield addressing major bugs, performance issues, and even spelling errors. However, their focus is on maintaining Bethesda’s original vision for the game, so they do not include new content or balance changes that deviate from the developer’s intent.

The project was initiated modders Pickysaurus and Halgari, who envisioned an open-source approach to community-driven patching. They wanted the SCP to be accessible to anyone and encourage modders to contribute to its development. Unlike previous unofficial patches, where a few individuals had full control, the SCP aims to establish a community-owned project with a collaborative development process.

To achieve these goals, the SCP team applied an MIT License to the project’s code. This license allows others to use and modify the SCP for their own modding work, as long as they adhere to the license terms. By adopting open and inclusive practices, the SCP team hopes to avoid any centralized control over the project and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The SCP’s development process incorporates software development best practices that are not commonly seen in the modding community. They utilize GitHub for source control and implement automation tools, making it easier to track changes and collaborate effectively. The team also emphasizes the importance of replicating and testing discovered bugs to ensure accuracy and reliability.

While some may view the SCP’s efforts as attempting to fix Bethesda’s oversights, the team sees it as an opportunity to improve the game and provide a better experience for players. They understand the challenges and constraints of game development and believe that their community-driven approach can address issues that may take too long or prove financially unviable for the official developers.

With a growing backlog of issues and the vast scope of Starfield, the SCP expects to continue their work for years to come. Their dedication to community ownership and adherence to software development practices sets them apart from previous patching endeavors. By fostering collaboration and open-source principles, the SCP aims to elevate the Starfield gaming experience for all players.

