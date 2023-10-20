How to Watch Stardust Telepath Season 1 via Streaming

Stardust Telepath Season 1 is a 2023 anime series based on the Seinen manga of the same name written and illustrated Rasuko Ōkuma. It follows the story of Umika Konohoshi, a shy high school girl, and her alien friend, Yū Akeuchi, who has telepathic powers. If you’re interested in watching Stardust Telepath Season 1, you can do so through streaming services like Crunchyroll.

To watch Stardust Telepath Season 1 on Crunchyroll, follow these steps:

1. Go to the CrunchyRoll website at CrunchyRoll.com.

2. Choose your payment plan:

– $7.99 per month (Fan)

– $9.99 per month (Mega Fan)

– $14.99 per month (Ultimate Fan)

3. Enter your personal information and select ‘Create Account’.

The Crunchyroll Fan plan allows users to stream the entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga. The Mega Fan plan offers the same services, plus the ability to stream on up to four devices at a time, offline viewing, and a discount on purchases in the Crunchyroll Store every three months. The Ultimate Fan plan provides all of the above, along with the ability to stream on up to six devices at once, larger discounts on Crunchyroll Store purchases, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscribing.

Stardust Telepath Season 1 promises to be an exciting anime series filled with friendship and adventure. Umika, a shy high school girl, meets Yū, an alien with telepathic powers, and the two become close friends. They dream of going to space together, so they decide to build a rocket and embark on a cosmic journey. Along the way, they make new friends and experience the wonders of the universe.

So, if you’re a fan of anime and enjoy shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Attack on Titan, consider subscribing to Crunchyroll and start streaming Stardust Telepath Season 1 today!

Note: The availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

