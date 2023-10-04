Get a Sneak Peek at Haunted Chocolatier with New Screenshots

The creator of Stardew Valley, Eric Barone (ConcernedApe), has treated fans to a glimpse of his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier. Barone shared four new screenshots on social media, celebrating reaching one million followers. The screenshots showcase different environments that players will explore in the game.

The first screenshot reveals the player’s home, which is darker and spookier than the farmhouse in Stardew Valley. It sets the tone for the haunted theme of the game. The second screenshot shows the player character in the wilderness, engaging in combat with slimes. This suggests that venturing outside of the safety of the home will be dangerous.

The third screenshot features the player facing a fountain at night in what appears to be a town center. The details are scarce, leaving fans to speculate about the significance of this location. The fourth screenshot reveals a dream setting for many, a library. Shelves filled with books, desks covered in more books, and mysterious podiums hint at a potential role in the game’s story.

While Barone has not announced a release date for Haunted Chocolatier, fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. As a solo developer working on both Haunted Chocolatier and the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, Barone has a lot on his plate. However, if Haunted Chocolatier captures even a fraction of the magic and charm of Stardew Valley, it is sure to be a highly enjoyable experience.

