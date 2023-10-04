Stardew Valley Creator Shares New Screenshots of Upcoming Game “Haunted Chocolatier”

The creator of Stardew Valley, Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, recently reached one million followers on social media and celebrated sharing four new screenshots of his upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier. Although the game is currently confirmed for PC, Barone has expressed his intention to bring it to other major platforms as well.

Haunted Chocolatier, which was first revealed in 2021, is described as an RPG and simulation game where players take on the role of a chocolatier living in a haunted castle. Similar to Stardew Valley, it is a “town game” where players embark on a new way of life in a new town. However, Haunted Chocolatier offers action-RPG elements as well.

The gameplay revolves around gathering rare ingredients, creating delicious chocolates, and selling them in a chocolate shop. Players will also have the opportunity to interact with and get to know the townspeople, achieve their goals, and make progress in various ways. While Stardew Valley focuses on farming, Haunted Chocolatier shifts the focus to the chocolate shop.

Alongside working on Haunted Chocolatier, ConcernedApe has also been developing Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley. Fans of both games eagerly await the latest updates and are excited to see what the future holds.

