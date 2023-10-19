Starbucks and Union Engage in Legal Battle Over Pro-Palestinian Tweet

Starbucks, the global coffee chain, and the trade union representing its US workers, Starbucks Workers United, have filed lawsuits against each other following a dispute over a pro-Palestinian social media post. The controversy began when the union expressed solidarity with Palestine on Twitter, just days after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

In response, Starbucks has sued Workers United for trademark infringement, demanding that the union change its name and logo. The coffee company argues that its reputation has been damaged, as some people mistakenly associate the union’s remarks with Starbucks.

However, Workers United has countersued Starbucks, accusing the company of defaming the union suggesting that it supports terrorism and violence. The union also seeks permission to continue using Starbucks’ name and logo.

The tweet in question, which showed a Hamas-operated bulldozer tearing down a fence on the Gaza-Israel border, was posted without official authorization, according to Workers United. Starbucks received over 1,000 complaints about the post, and some customers have confronted store employees and sent violent messages to customer support service workers.

Starbucks claims that vandals even spray-painted Stars of David and a swastika on the windows of one of its branches in Rhode Island. The company has made it clear that it condemns acts of terrorism and hate, disagreeing with the statements made Workers United and its members.

The union president, Lynne Fox, accused Starbucks of using the ongoing Middle East tragedy to further its anti-union campaign. Both Starbucks and Workers United were contacted for comment on the ongoing legal battle.

Definitions:

– Trademark infringement: Unauthorized use of a registered trademark, which can harm the reputation and value of the original trademark.

– Defamation: The act of damaging someone’s reputation making false statements about them.

– Hamas: A Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip.

– Gaza: A Palestinian territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, bordered Israel and Egypt.

