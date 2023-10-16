TikTok Celebrates The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary with Star Wars Tribute

To commemorate The Walt Disney Company’s centennial, TikTok has launched a series of videos and interactive experiences showcasing nearly 50 years of Star Wars storytelling. The celebration will run until November 13th and features curated videos from @StarWars.

As part of the experience, viewers can delve into the rich lineage of Masters and Padawans that led from Master Yoda to Sabine Wren, explore Thrawn’s return in live-action, and even watch footage of Hayden Christensen reflecting on his first day wielding a lightsaber on set.

In addition to the Star Wars content, TikTok also offers the opportunity to engage with over 48 handles from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks. Users can create their own clips using official music and effects, participate in daily trivia challenges, and collect and trade character cards. By doing so, they have the chance to win unique profile frames on TikTok.

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary is a significant milestone, and TikTok provides a platform for fans to immerse themselves in the magic, stories, and memories the company has created over the years. From beloved characters to iconic scenes, the celebration on TikTok is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Disney and its impact on pop culture.

For more content related to The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, users can explore the hashtag #Disney100.

