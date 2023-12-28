Star Trek: Prodigy Finds New Life on Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy, the beloved show that was tragically cancelled after one season, has found a new home on Netflix. Paramount+ made the decision to give up the rights to the show, allowing Netflix to pick it up and position it for future success.

The cancellation of Prodigy came as a shock to fans who had shown overwhelming support for the series. However, the show’s tie-in toy deal with Playmates resulted in poor sales, leading to its untimely demise. With no home to air the already-produced second season, the creators went on a search for a new streaming platform.

Netflix, known for its wide audience reach, stepped in and acquired the rights to both the first season and all future seasons of Prodigy. The move has proven to be a smart one, as the first season launched on Christmas Day 2023 to a tremendous response. According to TrekMovie.com, the show quickly found its place among the Top 6 most-watched kids shows on Netflix.

The partnership with Netflix provides a new opportunity for Prodigy to gain a much larger fanbase than it ever could have on Paramount+. With Netflix’s massive subscriber base, the show is set to reach a wider audience and attract new fans at an accelerated pace.

Fans are ecstatic to see Prodigy receive a second chance at success. Many are hopeful that the creators’ rumored seven-season story arc will now have the chance to be fully realized with Netflix’s support.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s revival on Netflix is not just a win for the show, but also for the loyal fans who have been eagerly awaiting its return. As the series continues to gain popularity on its new streaming platform, it is clear that Prodigy has found new life and is poised for a successful future.