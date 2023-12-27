Star Trek: Prodigy Sets Course for a New Generation on Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated series aimed at introducing Star Trek to a younger audience, is already making waves on Netflix. Since its arrival on Christmas Day, the show has quickly climbed the ranks and entered the Top 10 Kids list on the streaming platform. Within just two days, it rose from the ninth position to the impressive sixth spot on the list.

The success of Star Trek: Prodigy also extends beyond the United States. FlixPatrol reports that the series has entered the Top 10 lists in various countries, including the UK, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and New Zealand. In fact, in New Zealand, the series debuted at an impressive fourth place. The show’s popularity in these markets may be attributed to the fact that it has never been shown there before.

Netflix is streaming Star Trek: Prodigy worldwide, with the exception of Canada and select European countries. Canadian viewers can catch the series on CTV, while viewers in Europe can enjoy it on SkyShowtime. This global availability allows fans from all over the world to experience the latest addition to the Star Trek universe.

The arrival of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix opens up new possibilities for the franchise. By reaching a wider and younger audience, it may generate more interest in the other Star Trek series featured on Paramount+. While the future of Paramount+ remains uncertain, this animated series could serve as a cornerstone for Star Trek’s expansion.

Fans can look forward to the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy, set to be released in 2024 on Netflix. With 20 episodes planned, the release schedule and format are still unknown. Paramount+ has been known to split animated seasons and release episodes on a weekly basis, but Netflix may choose a different approach. Additionally, there are ideas for a total of seven seasons for the show, showing the creators’ long-term vision for the series.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s early success on Netflix is a promising sign for the future of the franchise. Have you watched the first season? Share your thoughts on the series and where you’d like to see it go in the future.