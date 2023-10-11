Star Trek: Prodigy: A New Animated Series on Nickelodeon

Star Trek: Prodigy is an exciting new animated series developed Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman, known for their work on Trollhunters and Ninjago. The series is a collaboration between CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. The series is directed Ben Hibon, who also executive produces and serves as the creative lead. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs are the co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy features an impressive voice cast, including Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok. Recurring voice cast members include Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, Jameela Jamil as Ensign Asencia, Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum, Robert Beltran as Captain Chakotay, and Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona.

Star Trek: Prodigy has already garnered critical acclaim, receiving a 2023 TCA Award nomination for “Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming” and a 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series. Production designer Alessandro Taini also won the award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

With its talented team of creators and an impressive voice cast, Star Trek: Prodigy promises to be an exciting addition to the Star Trek universe. Fans of all ages can look forward to an engaging and adventurous animated series that explores new frontiers in the beloved sci-fi franchise.

