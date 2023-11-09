Exciting News! Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 to Premiere on Netflix this Christmas

Netflix has just announced that it will be releasing all 20 episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 on December 25, 2023. This highly anticipated animated series will be available for streaming on Christmas Day, bringing joy and adventure to fans around the world.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of youthful aliens who find themselves on an incredible journey through the vastness of space. As they navigate unknown territories, they must learn to work together and discover the true meaning of unity amidst diversity. With each adventure they embark on, these young outcasts will be introduced to the principles and values of Starfleet, and the ideals it represents.

The series was developed a team of talented creators, including Emmy winners Kevin and Dan Hageman, who have previously worked on popular shows like Trollhunters. They collaborated with Alex Kurtzman, the mastermind behind the Star Trek universe, and his team at Secret Hideout to bring this captivating story to life.

Star Trek: Prodigy is a groundbreaking addition to the Star Trek franchise. It marks the first time that a Star Trek series will center around a crew of characters who are completely new to the Starfleet universe. This fresh perspective offers an exciting opportunity for both dedicated fans and newcomers to immerse themselves in a thrilling and unknown world.

FAQ:

Q: When will Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 be released on Netflix?

A: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 will premiere on Netflix on December 25, 2023.

Q: Who are the creators of Star Trek: Prodigy?

A: The series was developed Emmy winners Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout.

Q: What is unique about Star Trek: Prodigy?

A: Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series to focus on a crew of characters who are new to the Starfleet universe.

Q: Can I watch Star Trek: Prodigy if I’m not familiar with the Star Trek franchise?

A: Absolutely! Star Trek: Prodigy offers a fresh perspective and is a great entry point for newcomers to the Star Trek universe.