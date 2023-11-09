New Animated Series ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ to Launch on Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the launch date for the highly anticipated animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Season 1 of the show is set to debut exclusively on the streaming platform on December 25th. This exciting announcement was made during Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event, generating significant buzz among “Star Trek” fans.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Star Trek: Prodigy” would be moving to Netflix after being canceled Paramount+. Despite its cancellation, the series had already been renewed for a second season. Fans can now look forward to watching the second season as well, although an official premiere date has yet to be announced.

“Prodigy” marks an important milestone in the “Star Trek” television universe, as it becomes the first new series of the franchise to air domestically outside of the Paramount ecosystem since the launch of “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2017. This move demonstrates the growing popularity and reach of the beloved sci-fi franchise beyond its traditional platforms.

The show follows a group of young aliens who find themselves united aboard a mysterious spaceship. Together, they embark on a journey through the galaxy, discovering the importance of teamwork and the values of Starfleet along the way. Each character will be introduced to the ideals that Starfleet represents as they navigate the challenges of their adventures together.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” features an impressive voice cast including Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok. The series also includes recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran, and Billy Campbell.

The development of “Star Trek: Prodigy” was led Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with the creative team at Secret Hideout, including Alex Kurtzman. The Hageman brothers also serve as showrunners and executive producers for the series. With its stellar team of producers and directors, including Ben Hibon, Aaron Waltke, and Patrick Krebs, the show promises to deliver a captivating and thrilling experience for viewers of all ages.

