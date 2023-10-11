“Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 2 Lands a Spot on Netflix

Paramount’s animated kids’ series, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” is set to continue its interstellar adventures with a second season. Originally airing on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, the show was initially slated for a second season, but Paramount made the surprising announcement in June 2023 that they would be scrapping the season and removing the first season from Paramount+. However, fans of the series can breathe a sigh of relief as it has now been revealed that “Prodigy” will find a new home on Netflix.

The first season of “Star Trek: Prodigy” will debut on Netflix later this year, with the highly anticipated second season scheduled to premiere in 2024. This move marks the first time that a new “Star Trek” series will be available outside of the Paramount ecosystem since the launch of the revamped “Star Trek” TV universe with “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2017.

“Prodigy” follows a diverse group of young aliens who find themselves in possession of a spaceship and must learn to work together while exploring the galaxy in search of a better future. Over the course of their adventures, they will be introduced to the ideals of Starfleet. The voice cast includes industry veterans like Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, and Jimmi Simpson.

The series was developed Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout. The Hageman brothers also serve as showrunners and executive producers, while Ben Hibon directs and serves as the creative lead. Executives such as Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are also involved in the production.

With the announcement of “Prodigy” finding a new home on Netflix, fans can look forward to more exciting adventures in the “Star Trek” universe. In addition to “Prodigy,” Paramount has several other “Star Trek” shows in the works, including “Strange New Worlds,” “Lower Decks,” a “Section 31” movie, and a “Starfleet Academy” series.

