Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is Now Available on Streaming!

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix, bringing the beloved franchise to a whole new audience. Created Dan and Kevin Hageman, this animated series follows a group of teenagers who stumble upon an abandoned spaceship and decide to use it to explore the vast universe.

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy consists of 19 episodes that delve into the adventures and challenges faced our young protagonists. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when the true owner of the spaceship returns, leading to a series of thrilling twists and turns.

The voice cast of Star Trek: Prodigy is equally impressive, with talented actors bringing the characters to life. Brett Gray voices Dal, while Ella Purnell lends her voice to Gwyn. The series also features the voices of Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Dee Bradley Baker, and more.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s synopsis sets the stage for an exciting journey: “A motley crew of young rebellious aliens commandeer an old Starfleet ship and must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

Don't miss out on the thrilling adventures of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, now streaming on Netflix.