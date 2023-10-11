Netflix to Save Star Trek: Prodigy, Season 1 to Release in 2023

Netflix has announced that it will be the new streaming home for the short-lived Paramount+ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The show, aimed at younger audiences, will see its first season released on Netflix in late 2023, followed an exclusive release of the second season in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy is a 3D animated series created Kevin & Dan Hageman. It follows a group of young aliens who find themselves living on an abandoned Starfleet ship. The show features the voices of Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew.

The series originally aired on Paramount+ and CBS All Access, with 20 episodes released so far. However, in June 2023, Paramount+ removed the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy from its platform and reversed the renewal order for the second season. It was reported that the second season would be shopped to other networks.

Now, Netflix has stepped in to save the show. In addition to releasing the first season later this year, Netflix will also exclusively launch the second season in 2024. This move is part of Paramount Global’s strategy shift to license titles to platforms like Netflix.

Paramount Global has already licensed other content to Netflix, including the sci-fi series Ripley and the documentary Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. They have also collaborated with Netflix on Nickelodeon content and have a new Spongebob movie in the works for 2024.

Fans of Star Trek: Prodigy can look forward to its arrival on Netflix and the continuation of the series with its second season in the future.

