Star Trek: Prodigy Finds a New Home on Netflix

Netflix has announced that it has acquired the streaming rights for the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which was previously canceled on Paramount+. The show’s first season will be available on Netflix later this year, while the second season, currently in production, is set to premiere in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy, a co-production with Nickelodeon, initially premiered on Paramount+ in October 2021. However, the first season was split into two parts and concluded in December 2022. Unfortunately, Paramount+ removed the show’s first season and canceled the already-commissioned second season earlier this year. Fortunately, Netflix stepped in to save the day and will now continue the adventures of the USS Protostar’s young crew.

The deal between Netflix and CBS Studios, which owns the rights to Star Trek, includes streaming rights for the United States and most international territories. However, it does exclude countries like Canada, the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In these regions, Star Trek: Prodigy can be enjoyed on platforms like CTV.ca, the CTV App, and SkyShowtime.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of young aliens who discover and take command of the abandoned USS Protostar, aiming to navigate their way from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant. They are joined a holographic training version of Capt. Kathryn Janeway, with the actress Kate Mulgrew reprising her iconic role from Star Trek: Voyager. In the upcoming second season, the young crew will join the real Admiral Janeway aboard the USS Voyager-A to locate the original crew of the Protostar.

