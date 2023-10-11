Netflix Saves Star Trek: Prodigy, Animated Kids Show Canceled Paramount+

Netflix has stepped in to save the day for Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated kids show that was unexpectedly canceled Paramount+ while its second season was still in production. The streaming giant has acquired the rights to air both the previously aired first season and the forthcoming second season once it completes production. The first season of Prodigy will begin streaming on Netflix later this year, and the second season will be available in 2024.

The cancellation of Prodigy Paramount+ came as a surprise, especially since the series is produced in-house CBS Studios, which is home to Star Trek captain Alex Kurtzman and has a nine-figure overall deal with him. Kurtzman, who is keen on expanding the Star Trek universe to reach a new generation of fans, has made Star Trek a cornerstone of the streaming platform, with shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Additionally, Paramount+ has two new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Section 31 and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, in the pipeline.

The news of Prodigy finding a new home at Netflix comes after dedicated fans of the show launched a GoFundMe campaign. As a result of their efforts, a plane flew over the offices of several streaming platforms, including Netflix, in August. The showrunners and producers of Prodigy expressed their gratitude to the fans for their support and stated that they are excited to share the upcoming second season with the global fanbase.

Netflix has a track record of saving shows that were dropped other streaming platforms. Previously, the streaming giant picked up season three of Peacock’s Girls5eva after the comedy failed to find an audience on NBCUniversal’s platform.

