Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 to Debut on Netflix

The second season of the Star Trek 3D CG animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy, will be premiering on Netflix. This marks the first time that a new season of a Star Trek TV show will launch on a rival streaming platform since the franchise found a permanent home on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) in the United States.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of young aliens as they explore Starfleet for the first time, guided the holographic advice of Captain Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager. The show had initially been greenlit for a second season Paramount but was abruptly pulled from streaming, making the second half of the first season unavailable for several months. The decision to move the show to Netflix comes as a surprise, as previous Star Trek series have primarily streamed on Paramount+.

The executive producer, Alex Kurtzman, and the co-showrunners, Dan and Kevin Hageman, expressed their gratitude to the passionate Star Trek: Prodigy fanbase and stated that they are excited to share the upcoming second season with fans worldwide. Actress Kate Mulgrew, who plays both the holographic Janeway and Admiral Janeway on the series, also expressed her appreciation for the dedicated Star Trek fanbase.

While Star Trek has streamed on various platforms in the past, including Netflix and Prime Video, Prodigy will be the first completely new Star Trek series to debut outside of Paramount’s streaming platform. This move reflects the growing popularity and demand for the Star Trek franchise, as well as the willingness of streaming platforms to invest in high-profile shows.

Overall, the decision to bring Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 to Netflix demonstrates the continued expansion and reach of the Star Trek universe, allowing fans to enjoy the franchise on multiple streaming platforms.

